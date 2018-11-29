Former Beauty Queen converts to Muslim for Marrying Malaysian King

Miss Moscow title holder Oksana Voyevodina has become the first lady of Malaysia after converting to Islam and marrying King Muhammad V, 49, in a lavish ceremony in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha, Islam News reported.

The 25-year-old doctor’s daughter, who won the title of Miss Moscow in 2015, has since travelled China and Thailand on modelling work, but the sultan hasn’t disclosed where exactly the pair met.

She is 24 years younger than ‘His Majesty’, an elected monarch who has been on the throne since 2016 and is frequently referred to by the short name — Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The photos of Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V’s wedding with Russian beauty Oksana Voevodina in Moscow that have been viralled by puzzling Malaysian netizens via social media pic.twitter.com/VzQlsEmb7K — Kuala Lumpur Reporter (@KL_Reporter) November 24, 2018

Malaysian media reported that she will be known in future as Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko since the model has allegedly reverted to her father’s last name.