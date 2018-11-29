Former Chief Minister and JCC Founder admitted to Hospital

Ajit Jogi, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) founder, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he faced problem in breathing. He has contested the recently-held Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 from Marwahi constituency in Bilaspur.

A health bulletin of Jogi released by the doctors said that the JCC chief is now stable. It also claimed that he will be discharged soon.

Jogi had quit Congress earlier this year after he accused the state Congress of working as the “B Team” of BJP. He had been sulking for quite some time following the expulsion of his son Amit after some audio tapes purportedly indicated his involvement in fixing a by-poll in Chhattisgarh in favour of BJP.

Marwahi went to polls in the second phase, the voting for which was held on November 20. A total of 72 seats in 19 districts witnessed polling in Chhattisgarh in phase 2. The voting for the first phase, in which 18 constituencies in eight Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh went to polls, was held on November 12.