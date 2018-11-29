KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Sabarimala Women Entry: Man accompanied with women in press conference attacked

Nov 29, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

The man who accompanied with three women to a press conference in Kochi attacked. Sangeeth native of Nilamboor recently accompanied with three women in a press meet in connection with Sabarimala Women Entry.

Earlier, the women including Reshma Nisanth Sanila and Dhanya held a press meet after being blocked by protestors midway to Sabarimala pilgrimage.

All three women in the age group of 10 to 50 spoke about wearing the ‘mala’ that devotees wear when they begin the 41-day fast before visiting the temple. Reshma Nishanth, a teacher among them, had created news when she announced her decision to visit the temple on a Facebook post and has since been much threatened.

