22-Year-old woman arrested for marrying underage boy, charged with sexual assault

A 22-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month for marrying a 17-year-old boy and allegedly sexually assaulting him.

The woman is currently lodged at the Byculla jail along with her five-month-old daughter — her child with the minor boy. She has approached the Mumbai sessions court for bail.

The woman was arrested by police following a complaint filed by the boy’s mother. In the complaint, the mother has alleged that the woman had threatened them she would harm herself if she was not allowed to live with them. Following this, the boy left home, his mother claimed.

The case against her is registered under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act as well as Child Marriage Act at the Kurla police station. The definition of a “child” under the Child Marriage Act means a male who is under 21 years of age and a female who has not yet turned 18.

The police complaint filed by the minor’s mother alleged that the woman had “enticed” her son and that she was a two-time divorcee.

The mother said that she has two daughters aged 20 and 18 and her son is 17 years and eight months old. She further stated that her son and the woman had been in contact for two years. She also said her son informed his father that the woman had been threatening to commit suicide.

The sessions court has heard both the sides and will be passing an order on this on Friday.