Christmas Special Recipe : Spicy Fruit Punch

Ingredients

300 ml. Orange juice

100 ml. Pineapple juice

Juice and rind of 1 Lemon

½ level tsp. ground Nutmeg

6 Cloves

½ level tsp. ground mixed spice

300 ml. water

100 gms. Sugar

300 ml. Ginger ale, chilled

Crushed ice

How to Make Spicy Fruit Punch

Mix the fruit juices, lemon rind and spices in a large jug.

Put the water and sugar in a saucepan and heat gently to dissolve the sugar; cool and add to the other ingredients in the jug. Chill.

Strain the liquid and add ginger ale and crushed ice just before serving.