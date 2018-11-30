Christmas Special Recipe : Spicy Fruit Punch
Ingredients
300 ml. Orange juice
100 ml. Pineapple juice
Juice and rind of 1 Lemon
½ level tsp. ground Nutmeg
6 Cloves
½ level tsp. ground mixed spice
300 ml. water
100 gms. Sugar
300 ml. Ginger ale, chilled
Crushed ice
How to Make Spicy Fruit Punch
Mix the fruit juices, lemon rind and spices in a large jug.
Put the water and sugar in a saucepan and heat gently to dissolve the sugar; cool and add to the other ingredients in the jug. Chill.
Strain the liquid and add ginger ale and crushed ice just before serving.
Post Your Comments