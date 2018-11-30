Recipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Spicy Fruit Punch

Nov 30, 2018, 11:35 pm IST
Ingredients

300 ml. Orange juice
100 ml. Pineapple juice
Juice and rind of 1 Lemon
½ level tsp. ground Nutmeg
6 Cloves
½ level tsp. ground mixed spice
300 ml. water
100 gms. Sugar
300 ml. Ginger ale, chilled
Crushed ice

How to Make Spicy Fruit Punch

Mix the fruit juices, lemon rind and spices in a large jug.
Put the water and sugar in a saucepan and heat gently to dissolve the sugar; cool and add to the other ingredients in the jug. Chill.
Strain the liquid and add ginger ale and crushed ice just before serving.

