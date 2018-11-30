Latest Newscelebrities

Sunny Leone looks stylish in her latest pic

Nov 30, 2018, 11:18 am IST
Less than a minute

Sunny is seen donning a white top with knot detailing at the shoulder and has paired it up with a bright yellow floral skirt. To complete the look, the stunning diva is seen taking the fashion quotient a notch above with sunglasses, floral earrings, a bunch of colourful bracelets and a bright red lipstick.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 18, 2018, 02:12 pm IST

Espanyol overcomes Barcelona Challenge

Jul 6, 2018, 04:26 pm IST

Behind the scenes : ‘Race 3’ shoot in Abu Dhabi, Watch location video

Sep 10, 2018, 09:32 pm IST

IAS Top rank Holder Tina Dabi visit Taj Mahal with Husband: See Pics

MANMOHAN-SINGH
Apr 29, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Democracy is in danger state under Modi govt, says Manmohan Singh

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close