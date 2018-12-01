DGP Announces Good Service Entry Award For Women Officers Who Arrested K.P Sasikala

Thiruvananthapuram: Police officers who arrested Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K.P Sasikala has been rewarded with awards. Officers who stopped K.P Sasikala at Marakkoottam and arrested her will get good service entry and a cash reward. It was on November 16th evening that K.P Sasikala was arrested.

Sasikala said that she wishes to congratulate Loknath Behera who gave good service entry to women officers. “These officers were working there with even basic facilities being denied. If arresting me would give them benefits, am ready to go Sabarimala again,” she said.

K.A Elizabeth(C.I Alathoor,Palakkad), Radhamani(C.I Infopark, Kochi), V Anilkumari(S.I Women cell, Palakkad), C.T Umadevi(S.I Thirssur City), V Premalatha(S.I Women cell, Palakkad) Seetha(S.I Thrissur city), Susheela(S.I Pathanamthitta), K.S Anilkumari(Women cell, Kottayam) Thresya Shosha(S.I kochi), Susheela(Womens helpline, Thodupuzha) are the beneficiaries of the award.

Usually, such awards are given to officers who catch terrorists or criminals who are extremely hard to catch. Sasikala who was going Sabarimala alone was arrested by a group of police officers and the public is baffled as to what was so great about the police action so that it deserved an award. She was later sent to Ranni police station and was let out on bail.