J&K: Overall 76.9% polling recorded in 6th Phase of Panchayat elections

In Jammu & Kashmir, overall poll percentage of 76.9 percent was witnessed in the 6th phase of Panchayat Polls across the State .

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, an impressive 84.6 percent polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 17.3 percent in Kashmir division.

Bandipora witnessed 35.3 percent polling, Baramulla 12.1 percent, Ganderbal 41.5 percent, Srinagar 12.5 per cent, Budgam 9 percent, Kulgam 4.6per cent, Anantnag 7.3 percent, Doda 80.4 percent, Ramban 81.5 percent, Udhampur 88.5 percent, Reasi 85.6 percent, Kathua 84 percent, Samba 84.7 percent, Jammu 87.1 per cent, Rajouri 83.6 percent and Poonch 81.8 percent.

As many as 7156 candidates were in fray for 406 Sarpanch and 2277 Panch seats in Phase-6 while 111 Sarpanchs and 1048 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.