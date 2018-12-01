Sabarimala: 3 arrested for blocking woman devotees at Pamba

Two women from Andhra Pradesh who started trek to Sabarimala were forced to discard the pilgrimage in the middle of protests of devotees on today. Devotees staged protest after finding the women at Marakkoottam.

Natives of Godavari, Andhra Pradesh Kripavathi, aged 42, and Vinodhini, aged 32, were the women who arrived here. Police took them to Pampa following the protest. The women came along with a 115 member pilgrim group from Andhra.

Meanwhile, police arrested three for blocking the women from entering the temple. Subhash, Mahesh, and Santhosh were arrested. Devotees are staging the protest at Pamba against the entry of women.

The women made an attempt to ascend the hills around afternoon. The woman who reached first took the service of dolly till Marakkoottam. Police rushed to the spot after devotees staged the protest. The women who were taken to Pampa were shifted to control room later. However, it is not clear that how the women managed to reach till Marakkoottam by skipping inspection of police.