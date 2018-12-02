Bangladesh Elections: Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s nomination papers rejected

Bangladeshi former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s nomination papers for contesting in the general elections rejected. Zia had filed nomination papers from three constituencies but the returning officers scrapped her nominations as she was convicted by the court.

The Commission’s decision came four days after the Bangladesh High Court ruled that a person jailed for more than two years cannot contest polls, effectively ruining Zia’s chance to participate in the polls.

The 73-year-old ex-premier is currently serving jail terms in two graft cases involving charities named after her slain husband Ziaur Rahman.