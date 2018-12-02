Latest NewsInternational

Bangladesh Elections: Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s nomination papers rejected

Dec 2, 2018
Former Bangla Prime Minister Khaleda Zia arrives at a Dhaka court after her arrest on Monday. AP *** Local Caption *** "Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia arrives at Dhaka court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 3, 2007. Authorities jailed Zia on Monday in a corruption case involving container terminal contracts, the second former premier detained in the interim government's crackdown on graft in Bangladeshi politics.(AP Photo/Pavel Rahman)"

Bangladeshi former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s nomination papers for contesting in the general elections rejected. Zia had filed nomination papers from three constituencies but the returning officers scrapped her nominations as she was convicted by the court.

The Commission’s decision came four days after the Bangladesh High Court ruled that a person jailed for more than two years cannot contest polls, effectively ruining Zia’s chance to participate in the polls.

The 73-year-old ex-premier is currently serving jail terms in two graft cases involving charities named after her slain husband Ziaur Rahman.

