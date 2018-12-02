NEWS

Man arrested for killing transgender

Dec 2, 2018, 12:11 am IST
Less than a minute

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a transgender in Gurgaon following a brawl over the collection of money. The accused, Surender alias Pinda, was arrested by a police team during night checking and a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized from him, they added.
During night checking at the Rohtak Road under Surajmal Stadium Metro Station in Nangloi, a person was seen driving towards Peeragarhi on a motorcycle. He tried to run away on seeing the police barricades but was eventually nabbed, police said.

During interrogation, Surender confessed that he killed a transgender named Rajni at Gurgaon, Haryana on November 28.

Surrender had allegedly shot at Rajni following a brawl over the collection of money among two groups at a toll plaza, Manesar, police said

Related Articles

Aug 17, 2017, 01:11 pm IST

E-tolls at all national highways from Sept 1

Jan 9, 2018, 11:57 pm IST

Video: Nurses fired after Footage showing torturing and squeezing newborn went viral online

Aug 27, 2017, 01:08 pm IST

Bihar flood toll rises; PM announces relief fund

RS
Mar 25, 2018, 02:21 pm IST

ADR releases Rajya Sabha Mps assets report : See the full list

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close