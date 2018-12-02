This actress faces up to 5-years in jail for wearing transparent dress

Egyptian actress Rania Youssef faces up to five years jail terms for wearing a see-through dress at an event. The actress will face trial next month promoting immorality after attending the Cairo Film Festival in a see-through dress, state-owned online newspaper Al-Ahram Gate reported on Saturday.

Actress Rania Youssef will face a trial in January next year in Cairo after receiving a number of complaints about her attire, accusing her of inciting immorality and promoting vice.

Rania Youssef actress turned heads at the closing ceremony of the festival on Thursday. At an event, the actress appeared in a black dress that exposed what some commentators described as a swimsuit beneath it.

Rania Youssef, who could face up to five years in jail if found guilty, apologised and said she wouldn’t have worn it if she’d known it would cause such controversy. Charges against the actress were brought by two lawyers known for taking celebrities to court.