After Nipah ,Congo fever confirmed in Kerala

After Nipah virus outbreak, Now Kerala facing another disease ‘Congo fever’.Congo fever is being reported in the state for the first time.

A native of Malappuram was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur after suffering from Congo fever.

The illness in humans is a severe form of hemorrhagic fever. Typically, after a 1–3 day incubation period following a tick bite or 5–6 days after exposure to infected blood or tissues, flu-like symptoms appear, which may resolve after one week.[citation needed] In up to 75% of cases, signs of bleeding can appear within 3–5 days of the onset of illness in case of bad containment of the first symptoms: mood instability, agitation, mental confusion and throat petechiae; and soon after nosebleeds, vomiting, and black stools. The liver becomes swollen and painful.

The patient had reached Malappuram from UAE on November 27 and he was admitted to the hospital due to severe fever. Congo fever was confirmed by the doctors later.

Blood sample taken from the patients have been sent for evaluation. Hospital officials have confirmed that his health condition is satisfactory. Health officials have issued a warning.