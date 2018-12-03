KeralaLatest News

After Nipah ,Congo fever confirmed in Kerala

A native of Malappuram was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur after suffering from Congo fever. 

Dec 3, 2018, 04:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

After Nipah virus outbreak, Now Kerala facing another disease ‘Congo fever’.Congo fever is being reported in the state for the first time.

A native of Malappuram was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur after suffering from Congo fever.

The illness in humans is a severe form of hemorrhagic fever. Typically, after a 1–3 day incubation period following a tick bite or 5–6 days after exposure to infected blood or tissues, flu-like symptoms appear, which may resolve after one week.[citation needed] In up to 75% of cases, signs of bleeding can appear within 3–5 days of the onset of illness in case of bad containment of the first symptoms: mood instability, agitation, mental confusion and throat petechiae; and soon after nosebleeds, vomiting, and black stools. The liver becomes swollen and painful.

The patient had reached Malappuram from UAE on November 27 and he was admitted to the hospital due to severe fever. Congo fever was confirmed by the doctors later.

Blood sample taken from the patients have been sent for evaluation. Hospital officials have confirmed that his health condition is satisfactory. Health officials have issued a warning.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul
Mar 21, 2018, 06:26 pm IST

Narendra Modi talks Big about ‘Zero Corruption’ , but sharing stage with jailed leaders : Rahul Gandhi

Nov 4, 2017, 11:17 pm IST

New Zealand beat India by 40 runs

Jun 18, 2017, 08:51 am IST

China begins second scientific expedition to Tibet

Dec 8, 2017, 07:26 am IST

Padayorukkam : Rahul Gandhi to address final rally in Kerala

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close