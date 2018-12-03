Major Symptoms and causes of Congo Fever

After Nipah virus outbreak, Now Kerala facing another disease ‘Congo fever’.Congo fever is being reported in the state for the first time.
A native of Malappuram was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur after suffering from Congo fever.
The illness in humans is a severe form of hemorrhagic fever. Typically, after a 1–3 day incubation period following a tick bite or 5–6 days after exposure to infected blood or tissues, flu-like symptoms appear, which may resolve after one week.[citation needed] In up to 75% of cases, signs of bleeding can appear within 3–5 days of the onset of illness in case of bad containment of the first symptoms: mood instability, agitation, mental confusion and throat petechiae; and soon after nosebleeds, vomiting, and black stools. The liver becomes swollen and painful.
The rate of death for Congo fever is 40 percent.
Symptoms
- Fever
- Muscle pain
- Back pain
- Head ache
- Throat pain
- Stomach ache
- Difficulties in eyes
- Petechiae (Bleeding under the skin)
- Mood swings
- Presence of blood in urine and stools
- The affected person usually dies within two weeks or else will feel better within 10 days
Congo fever – Causes
- It is caused by Nairo virus.
- Transferred from animal to animal and humans through ticks
- Discovered in 1944 by Russian scientists
- It’s also called Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic virus owing to it’s presence in Congo in 1969.
- In 2011, three people died due to Congo fever
