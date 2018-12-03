Health & FitnessLatest News

Major Symptoms and causes of Congo Fever

Dec 3, 2018, 07:20 pm IST
After Nipah virus outbreak, Now Kerala facing another disease ‘Congo fever’.Congo fever is being reported in the state for the first time.

A native of Malappuram was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur after suffering from Congo fever.

The illness in humans is a severe form of hemorrhagic fever. Typically, after a 1–3 day incubation period following a tick bite or 5–6 days after exposure to infected blood or tissues, flu-like symptoms appear, which may resolve after one week.[citation needed] In up to 75% of cases, signs of bleeding can appear within 3–5 days of the onset of illness in case of bad containment of the first symptoms: mood instability, agitation, mental confusion and throat petechiae; and soon after nosebleeds, vomiting, and black stools. The liver becomes swollen and painful.

The rate of death for Congo fever is 40 percent.

Symptoms

  • Fever
  • Muscle pain
  • Back pain
  • Head ache
  • Throat pain
  • Stomach ache
  • Difficulties in eyes
  • Petechiae (Bleeding under the skin)
  • Mood swings
  • Presence of blood in urine and stools
  • The affected person usually dies within two weeks or else will feel better within 10 days

Congo fever – Causes

  • It is caused by Nairo virus.
  • Transferred from animal to animal and humans through ticks
  • Discovered in 1944 by Russian scientists
  • It’s also called Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic virus owing to it’s presence in Congo in 1969.
  • In 2011, three people died due to Congo fever

