In Men’s Hockey World Cup, Argentina defeated New Zealand 3-0 in their second Group-A match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Monday. Earlier in the evening, Spain and France played out a 1-1 draw.

The draw kept both the teams in the hunt for the knock-out round with one point apiece from two games. In Pool-B Matches tomorrow, England will lock horns with Australia at 5 p.m. and Ireland play China at 7 p.m.