These Vivo Models Get a Price Cut in India. Check It Out

Vivo is a brand growing fast in India and two of its popular models Vivo Y81 and Vivo Y71i in Vivo’s budget Y series are going to receive a price cut in the Indian market. Vivo Y81’s 3GB RAM model is now available at a prize of 10,990, 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 12,490. The cheaper Vivo Y71i now comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,990 in the country.

The Vivo Y81 is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y81 packs a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Vivo Y81 is powered by a 3260mAh. It measures 155.06 x 75.00 x 7.77 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 146.50 grams.

The Vivo Y71i is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM. The phone packs 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y71i packs a 8-megapixel (f/1.0) primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Vivo Y71i is powered by a 3285mAh. It measures 155.87 x 75.74 x 7.80 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 150.00 grams.