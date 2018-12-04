1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court appoints 2 member SIT to investigate

The Supreme Court gave a clearance to a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the closed cases of the 1984 Anti Sikh Riots.

The team will be headed by former Delhi High Court Judge SN Dhingra along with Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Abhishek Dular. Earlier the apex court has appointed 3-member SIT comprising of Justice Dhingra, and two IPS officers — Abhishek Dular and Rajdeep Singh. However after Singh expressed his personal difficulties on being a part of the SIT, the top court bench modified its January 11 order.

The 3 member SIT was setup by the bench of former CJI Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud after a report by a supervisory committee said that of the 241 cases closed by an earlier SIT, 186 were closed without “further probe”.

Asper official data, more the 2800 people belonging to the Sikh community were killed in India during the anti-Sikh riots after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.