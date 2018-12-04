Deepika Padukone reveals how she enjoys her bachelorette party

It was from her August bachelorette party. Talking to GQ magazine for which the actress made it their December cover, spilled details.

Putting fans in a frenzy Bollywood’s beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who tied the knot recently, have been giving us couple goals. While their wedding photos have been giving us the thrills with bright hues and crystal clear pictures, we are stunned by Deepika’s attires. Her outfits even at ther wedding receptions are still making headlines as the actress is the epitome of beauty.

From saris to lehengas to gowns, Deepika has surpassed all levels of oozing panache. The actress has set the bar high and we couldn’t agree more. After her wedding, newlywed Deepika who will go honeymoon-ing with her husband Ranveer after his film Simmba releases on December 28, talked extensively about her life after tied the knot and before marriage. In fact, she shared some chilling (yet fun) details about her bachelorette party.

Do you remember when a video of Ranveer and Deepika walking hand-in-hand in Orlando had surfaced and a fan was caught being yelled at by Deepika? It was from her August bachelorette party. Talking to GQ magazine for which the actress made it their December cover, spilled details.

She said, “The bachelors crashed my bachelorette! Eventually, it became one big party with all our friends. We were in Orlando for a week and the aim was to get on the scariest roller coasters, to feel that rush of adrenaline, like you’re flying. We went on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit [at Universal Studios], which Ellen DeGeneres posted about a while back. And the VR Avatar rides [at Disney’s Animal Kingdom], for which we had to stand in line for two-and-a-half to three hours, were phenomenal.”

She further spoke about Ranveer and how her equation is with him. “I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be.”