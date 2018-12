Dharmesh Mehta, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Axis Capital Ltd. resign from the post. The board elevated Salil Pitale and Chirag Negandhi as joint-MDs and co-CEOs with immediate effect, subject to approval from the regulator, according to its statement.

The new co-CEOs were the co-heads of investment banking. Pitale has been part of Axis Bank and Axis Capital since 1999. Negandhi, in his 13-year tenure, has also served as the co-head of equity research.