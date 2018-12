Overall 75.3% polling was witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir in the Phase-VII of Panchayat Polls held on Tuesday.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, 84.8% polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 30.3% in Kashmir division. Peaceful polling was witnessed in poll-bound districts and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

The Panchayat Polls in the State are being held on a non-party basis in nine phases.