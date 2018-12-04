Yahoo 2018 ‘Year in review’ : PM Narendra Modi retains India’s top newsmaker tag

Verizon-acquired Yahoo has recently released its Year In Review 2018 which focuses on the top searches of users in India.

The Year In Review by Yahoo is based on users’ search habits, which include the most shared, read and recommended stuff on the Internet.

This year, the #MeTooIndia Movement against sexual harassment took over the Internet, making the #MeToo Survivors YIR’s 2018 Personality of the Year.

The Yahoo Year In Review 2018 includes various categories featuring prominent people and events that make into headlines:

Top Newsmakers of 2018

Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi

Dipak Misra

Vijay Mallya

Nirav Modi

MJ Akbar

MS Dhoni

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Priya Prakash Varrier

Taimur Ali Khan

Top 10 Most Searched for Terms in 2018

Karnataka Elections

2018 Budget

Aadhaar Hacked

Kerala Floods

Bharat Bandh

Nipah Virus

Vijay Mallya

Nirav Modi

Mumbai Rains

Anil Ambani

Most Searched for Celebrity – Female

Sunny Leone

Sridevi

Priya Prakash Varrier

Priyanka Chopra

Sapna Choudhary

Sonali Bendre

Katrina Kaif

Deepika Padukone

Radhika Apte

Sonam Kapoor

Most Searched for Celebrity – Male

Salman Khan

Nick Jonas

Kamal Haasan

Irrfan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Kapil Sharma

Guru Randhawa

Justin Bieber

Akshay Kumar

Alok Nath

Top 10 #FakeNews of 2018

Did Modi really touch Owaisi’s feet?

Modi hires a personal make-up artist for Rs 15 lakh/month

Rahul Gandhi holds woman’s hand on stage

Is Congress social media spreading fake Rafale news?

Did Modi lie about rural housing scheme numbers?

Is this a horrific photo from Godhra, 2002?

Divya Spandana and her lies about PM Modi

Modi insults the old, differently-abled men.

Congress promotes anti-Modi advertisement in Pakistan

Did this Muslim leader really disrobe a woman?