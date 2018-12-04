Yahoo 2018 ‘Year in review’ : PM Narendra Modi retains India’s top newsmaker tag

Verizon-acquired Yahoo has recently released its Year In Review 2018 which focuses on the top searches of users in India.
The Year In Review by Yahoo is based on users’ search habits, which include the most shared, read and recommended stuff on the Internet.
This year, the #MeTooIndia Movement against sexual harassment took over the Internet, making the #MeToo Survivors YIR’s 2018 Personality of the Year.
The Yahoo Year In Review 2018 includes various categories featuring prominent people and events that make into headlines:
Top Newsmakers of 2018
Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
Dipak Misra
Vijay Mallya
Nirav Modi
MJ Akbar
MS Dhoni
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Priya Prakash Varrier
Taimur Ali Khan
Top 10 Most Searched for Terms in 2018
Karnataka Elections
2018 Budget
Aadhaar Hacked
Kerala Floods
Bharat Bandh
Nipah Virus
Vijay Mallya
Nirav Modi
Mumbai Rains
Anil Ambani
Most Searched for Celebrity – Female
Sunny Leone
Sridevi
Priya Prakash Varrier
Priyanka Chopra
Sapna Choudhary
Sonali Bendre
Katrina Kaif
Deepika Padukone
Radhika Apte
Sonam Kapoor
Most Searched for Celebrity – Male
Salman Khan
Nick Jonas
Kamal Haasan
Irrfan Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Kapil Sharma
Guru Randhawa
Justin Bieber
Akshay Kumar
Alok Nath
Top 10 #FakeNews of 2018
Did Modi really touch Owaisi’s feet?
Modi hires a personal make-up artist for Rs 15 lakh/month
Rahul Gandhi holds woman’s hand on stage
Is Congress social media spreading fake Rafale news?
Did Modi lie about rural housing scheme numbers?
Is this a horrific photo from Godhra, 2002?
Divya Spandana and her lies about PM Modi
Modi insults the old, differently-abled men.
Congress promotes anti-Modi advertisement in Pakistan
Did this Muslim leader really disrobe a woman?
