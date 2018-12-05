Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Hindu temple

The Pakistan High Commission informed that it has issued visas to more than 220 Indian devotees to participate in the 310th birth commemoration festivities of religious leader Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Sukkur in Pakistan’s Sindh territory from December 5-16.

Under the system of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious places of worship, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan consistently.

Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708, had laid the foundation of Shadani Darbar tirth, a 300-year-old temple, in Pitafi area of Sindh. Devotees from across the world visit the temple every year.

Last month, Pakistan had given visas to more than 3,800 Sikh pilgrims to visit the country.