‘Parassinikkadavu rape case: The girl was first raped by her father

In the Parassinikkadav gang-rape case, as per the victim’s statement given to the police, it was the girl’s father who first raped her two years ago.

The police first started investigating the case based on the information that the girl was lured to Parassinikkadavu through the Facebook and gang-raped. A 16-year-old girl was raped by more than 20 persons. Earlier, three persons had tied her to a bed and gang-raped her. In total, 20 persons raped her, some of them in groups.

The culprits had opened a fake Facebook under the name Anjana. It was a youth who befriended her first through the Facebook page. A police team led by DySP K V Venugopal took into custody lodge owner Pavithran, Mattool native Sandeep, Sreekantapuram natives Shamsuddin, Shabeer, and Naduvil native Ayub.

The police investigation will cover to more persons once they get the copy of the girl’s statement in front of the magistrate. Unofficial reports say that highly influential people are among the persons who sexually abused the girl. Cases have been registered under POSCO act.