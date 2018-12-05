Latest NewsIndia

School teacher arrested for molesting minor student

Dec 5, 2018, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

A School teacher, aged 50, was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor student in Bhimtal town of Nainital district in Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday December 4.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday, December 3, in a government primary school in a village on the pretext of extra classes .“The accused named Ravi Choudhary had been a teacher in the school since 2016. He had been molesting the child for the past few months, however on Tuesday December 3, the parents of the child confronted him in school, that’s when the incident came to light,” said the probing senior sub-inspector JS Sandhu. Sandhu also added that the accused tried to settle the matter when the parents questioned but the parents refused refused.

“After the police was informed about the matter, the police reached the school a and the parents of the child narrated the incident and Choudhary was arrested,” said Sandhu.“In the initial investigations, it was found that he molested two children, including the victim,” Sandhu said.

Police has also confirmed that two other pupils saw Choudhary molesting the students.

