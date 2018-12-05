Women Wall: Punnala Sreekumar claims that 30 lakh women will participate

Punnala sreekumar, the convenor of the proposed ‘women wall’, claims that more than 30 lakh women will participate in it. He informed that about 3015000 women will join the wall. The wall will be built from Trivandrum to Kasarkode.

He claimed this after the meeting of the organizing committee. The state committee office of the organizing committee will be held in Trivandrum, Thurs Day. The district level meetings will be held next week, he said.

The women wall organized by the Kerala government and social organizations in Kerala will be held on January 1.