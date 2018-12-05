KeralaLatest News

Women Wall: Punnala Sreekumar claims that 30 lakh women will participate

Dec 5, 2018, 11:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Punnala sreekumar, the convenor of the proposed ‘women wall’, claims that more than 30 lakh women will participate in it. He informed that about 3015000 women will join the wall. The wall will be built from Trivandrum to Kasarkode.

He claimed this after the meeting of the organizing committee. The state committee office of the organizing committee will be held in Trivandrum, Thurs Day. The district level meetings will be held next week, he said.

The women wall organized by the Kerala government and social organizations in Kerala will be held on January 1.

Tags

Related Articles

May 15, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

Some toss the butts and some kick it out

which-country-blocks-the-most-number-of-websites
Apr 27, 2018, 03:32 pm IST

Which Country blocks the most number of websites?

Jul 3, 2017, 04:17 pm IST

India successfully test-fires quick reaction surface-to-air short range missile !

Jan 18, 2018, 07:48 pm IST

Two mysterious ‘brother mummies’ had different fathers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close