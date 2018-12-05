World’s most visited cities in 2018 revealed ,Dubai retains its position

UK-based market research firm Euromonitor International released on Tuesday its Top 100 City Destinations 2018 report, a ranking of cities most attractive to international tourists.

Dubai came out in the seventh place, ahead of New York and many other popular destinations in Europe and the Americas.

The report indicated that there were more visitors snapping photos of landmarks and checking into hotels in Dubai than in any other cities of interest in the Middle East and in tourist hotspots like Rome, Amsterdam, Milan, Vienna, Prague, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Vancouver, Toronto and Vancouver.

Euromonitor reviewed last year’s international arrivals in 600 cities around the world to find out which destinations have stood out in terms of tourist traffic.

The research firm’s latest data showed that Dubai’s international arrivals increased by 6.2 per cent to nearly 17 million, and it’s the only city in the Middle East and Africa that showed up in the top ten most visited globally.

During the first half of the year, tourist arrivals in the emirate reached more than 8 million, according to the latest official data.

Overall, Hong Kong came out on top with nearly 30 million tourists, followed by Bangkok in the second position, London in the third place and Singapore and Macau in the fourth and fifth position, respectively.

Tourist arrivals (2018 estimates):

Hong Kong: 29.8 million Bangkok: 23.6 million London: 20.7 million Singapore: 18.6 million Macau: 18.9 million Paris: 16.8 million Dubai: 16.7 million New York: 13.5 million Kuala Lumpur: 13.4 million Shenzhen: 12.4 million