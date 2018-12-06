Maharparinirvan Diwas: Nation pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr.B.R.Ambedkar

The whole country paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr.B.R.Ambedkar on his 63rd Maharparinirvan Diwas. On December 6, 1956, he died and this day is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’ every year.

President Ram Nath Kovind offered floral tribute at the statue of Baba Saheb at Sansad Bhavan Lawns in the Parliament House complex. Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries also offered tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

In Mumbai, a two-day exhibition of paintings based on the theme of secularism was inaugurated at Chaitya Bhoomi yesterday. Thousands of followers of Dr. Ambedkar from various parts of the country visit Chaitya Bhoomi in central Mumbai on his death anniversary every year.