Malaika Arora gets trolled for her latest pics on Instagram

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter. She is most famous for her dancing in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). She turned into a film producer in 2008, with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan. Their company Arbaaz Khan Productions has released films like Dabangg (2010) and Dabangg 2 (2012).

Malaika, who has won over age in Bollywood, has been in the limelight for her dressing senses for the last several days. A new hot picture has emerged in which he looks stunning. His picture on social media is getting viral like a fire.

Malaika is wearing a multi-colored strip gown in this picture. To compile your look, they have curl them with light make-up and hairstyle, which is giving them a lot of interactive look.

Karan Johar has posted a photo with Malaika in this dress on which Arjun’s reaction has surfaced. Arjun commented on his picture and wrote: ‘I have become green with irritation’. Let’s say, there have been discussions in the corridors of Bollywood for a long time since Arjun and Malaika’s affair. In this case, Arjuna’s comments are very much like people. People saw Arjun’s comment on the post – after all the love is like this. It is imperative to be jealous of seeing your love with someone else.