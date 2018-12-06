Latest NewsIndia

Mayawati Says BJP is Trying to Divide Gods on the basis of Caste

Dec 6, 2018, 10:48 pm IST
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati,  said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party is dividing even deities on caste lines.

“BJP’s top leadership has stooped to such a level for votes that they are not even sparing the deities,” Mayawati said, addressing a gathering of party functionaries at an event in Delhi to mark the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

Mayawati’s statement came after Yogi had said that Lord Hanuman was a dalit.

“Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west,” Yogi had said.

Mayawati also said that BJP is talking about constructing a temple(Ayodhya) when common people are suffering.

