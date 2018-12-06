Mayawati Says BJP is Trying to Divide Gods on the basis of Caste

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party is dividing even deities on caste lines.

“BJP’s top leadership has stooped to such a level for votes that they are not even sparing the deities,” Mayawati said, addressing a gathering of party functionaries at an event in Delhi to mark the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

Mayawati’s statement came after Yogi had said that Lord Hanuman was a dalit.

“Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west,” Yogi had said.

Mayawati also said that BJP is talking about constructing a temple(Ayodhya) when common people are suffering.