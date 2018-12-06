Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

RBI to implement an Ombudsman scheme for digital transactions

Dec 6, 2018, 03:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Reserve Bank of India has said that it will implement an Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions covering services provided by entities falling under Reserve Banks regulatory jurisdiction. According to the central bank, the scheme will be notified by the end of January 2019. In a statement,

RBI said, with the digital mode for financial transactions gaining traction in the country, there is an emerging need for a dedicated, cost-free and expeditious grievance redressal mechanism for strengthening consumer confidence in this channel. The scheme will be notified by the end of January 2019.

In another customer protection initiative, the RBI said that it has issued instructions on limiting customer liability in respect of unauthorized electronic transactions involving banks and credit card issuing non-banking financial companies.

Tags

Related Articles

May 6, 2017, 04:41 pm IST

“Only PM Modi can save Kashmir” : CM Mehbooba Mufti

Nov 21, 2018, 07:33 am IST

Suicide Bomber Attack inside wedding hall: Over 50 Killed

Nov 13, 2018, 04:20 pm IST

China introduces new tactical reconnaissance laser weapon system

Jul 22, 2018, 07:50 am IST

Over 100 African nationals arrested in Bengaluru

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close