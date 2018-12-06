Samsung launches Note 9 Alpine White and Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue in India

Samsung has launched the Alpine White colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Polaris Blue colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The new Galaxy Note 9 variant was recently launched in Taiwan, where it is named as Snow White.

The Alpine White edition of Galaxy Note 9 comes in 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 67,900. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue will be available in the 64GB storage variant for Rs 64,900.

With the addition of the new colours, the Galaxy Note 9 will now be available in five colours including Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, Lavender Purple and Alpine White while the Galaxy S9+ will now be available in colours like Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, Sunrise Gold, Burgundy Red and Polaris Blue.

Both of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+ new variants will be available for pre-orders online platforms and Samsung Online Shop from December 7. However for the offline market, they will be available from December 10.

For the launch offers, there is an exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000 on exchanging select old smartphones with Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy Note 9. For HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users, there is a cashback worth Rs 6,000. Additionally, Samsung is also giving you Rs 3,000 instant cashback on Galaxy S9+.