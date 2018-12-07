UM Motorcycles launches Renegade Commando Classic in India : Price and Features

UM Motorcycles has launched the carbureted variant of the Renegade Commando Classic in India at a price of Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new carb variant of the UM Renegade Commando Classic has been launched, possibly keeping cost-cutting in mind. Having said that, the new trim costs close to Rs 6,000 lesser than the Fi variant.

The new carbureted variant has not been listed on UM India’s official website as of now but our dealer sources have confirmed the launch. The new model is expected to reach dealerships in the coming days with deliveries to begin towards the second half of this month.

Powering the new UM Renegade Commando Classic is the same 279cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission that powers the Fi variant. The carbureted engine churns out a lesser power output than the Fi variant at 23.3 bhp while the latter produces 24.8 bhp. The torque remains the same on both at 23 Nm. Apart from this, the new carb variant does not see any mechanical changes.

It is interesting to see that UM Motorcycles has not included an ABS in the update as the safety equipment is getting mandatory for all new two-wheelers in India having an engine displacement of 125cc and above starting April 2019. While one can clearly see that the launch of the new variant aims at cost-cutting, the company will still have to face a lot of heat from the competition.