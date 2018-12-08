Latest NewsArmyIndiaInternationalDefence

Bangladesh to honour martyrs of Indian Armed Forces

Dec 8, 2018, 10:55 pm IST
Bangladesh will honour Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred in that Bangladesh’s Liberation War on December 16. Pakistan surrendered before India on that day and Bangladesh was born also on the same day. This is the second time that the honours are being presented to the families of martyrs of Indian forces who fought in the 1971 war against Pakistan in the eastern frontier. Sheikh Hasina had done the honours in 2017 in Delhi for the first time.

Taufiq Hasan, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner here said that Seventeen to 25 martyrs will be honoured on the day and their names are being finalized. “A silver plaque, certificate, speech by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two books by Bangabandhu Mujibar Rahman will be presented to the family of each martyr,” he said.

