Trendy Hairstyling Techniques For Christmas

Christmas hair doesn’t have to be all big bouncy blowdries. Get yourself some high fashion but totally easy to do Christmas hairstyle ideas direct from the runways with our edit of the party looks you should be rocking this festive season.

Hair is another story—you don’t want to waste time struggling with your curling iron when you could be downstairs opening presents and spending quality time with family. Instead, try these super easy hairstyles you can quickly pull together to look pulled together for Christmas morning.

Triple Twisted Ponytail

Divide your hair into three sections, twist the middle section to the nape of your neck and pin. Repeat with the left section. Now twist the right section and wrap it around the other two sections and pin.

Half-Up Knot

Simply take two pieces of hair from either side of your head and tie them into a double knot behind your head. Pin into place and you’re done!

Multi-Elastic Ponytail

Try tossing your hair up into a high pony and adding a few clear elastics for extra texture. The results are simple yet interesting, and you can even tie a ribbon to the end of the ponytail for a more festive look.

Dutch Braid Bun

Start by creating a Dutch braid, beginning at your part and going along your hairline to your ear. Create a second braid at the nape of your neck. Pull the first braid into the rest of your hair and back into a messy bun. Wrap the second braid around the bun and pin.

3D Chain Braid

All it takes is four sections of hair instead of three.