10 terrorists including Taliban’s key commander killed in an encounter

Dec 9, 2018, 08:03 pm IST
A total of 10 militants, including a Taleban key commander Mawlawi Nasratullah, were killed in Afghanistan’s Faryab province on Sunday, an army spokesperson said.

The security forces, acting upon an intelligence report, attacked a Taleban gathering in Dawlat Abad district in the wee hours of Sunday, killing 10 rebels on the spot, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, 15 more insurgents have been arrested in the ongoing operations.

Nasratullah was an important Taleban commander in Faryab province and his elimination could prove to be a major setback to the insurgents in the area, the official said.

Taleban militants have not commented yet.

