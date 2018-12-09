After BJP rally , TMC workers ‘purify ground’ with Gangajal

TMC workers purified ground with Gangajal and cow dung water in Cooch Behar yesterday after BJP held a rally there.

Party leader Pankaj Ghosh said BJP gave a communal message and as this is the land of Lord Madan Mohan so as per Hindu traditions the place was purified.

This is not the first time that both the parties have clashed in the state. BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah called TMC’s move to stop BJP rally in Jalpaiguri as “conspiracy”.

BJP chief Amit Shah was scheduled to kick off three rath yatras – on December 7, 9 and 14 – from Cooch Behar, South 24 Parganas, and Birbhum respectively, to cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The party plans the culmination of the yatras with a mammoth rally in Kolkata, likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday ridiculed the BJP’s scheduled ‘rath yatra’ of as ‘ravan yatra’. “Ignore the event as just another political gimmick,” news agency PTI quoted Ms Banerjee.

“I have asked my party workers to conduct ‘purification and unity yatra’ to cleanse the areas through which the chariots pass. I wonder what sort of yatra it would be with chariots equipped with five-star facilities. It is ‘ravan yatra’, not ‘rath yatra’, the Chief Minister said.