All You Need To Know About Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon

Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico has been crowned as the 68th edition of Miss World 2018. The event took place in Sanya, China. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar took the honours to crown the Miss World 2018.

Know more about Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon

1. She was born in the city of Guanajuato and grew up in Mexico City.

2. Vanessa, 26 has completed her degree in International Business.

3. She is currently on the Board of Directors of a Rehab centre for girls and volunteers for ‘Migrantes en el Camino’.

4. She is also the speaker for the National Youth Institute as well as working as a model and a presenter.

5. Vanessa is a qualified open water scuba diver.

6. She enjoys playing volleyball and painting.

7. Her favourite TV show is Downtown Abbey

8. Her favourite movie is The Prince of Egypt.

9. Her personal motto is ‘We all need each other’

10. She believes in love, art and caring for others.