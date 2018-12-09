James Gunn’s super hero horror film ‘Brightburn’ trailer out : Watch Here

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Brightburn, the superhero horror flick produced by James Gunn and written by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn.

Director David Yarovesky steps in to helm what the studio is calling “a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre.” Elizabeth Banks stars as a mother who discovers an extraterrestrial child (Jackson A. Dunn) who has crash-landed on Earth, much like DC’s resident Kryptonian.

Check out the trailer below.

Brightburn—which also stars David Denman, Gregory Allen Williams, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner, and Steve Agee—is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.