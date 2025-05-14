Sony launches Xperia 1 VII: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sony Xperia 1 VII has been launched in European markets. The Sony Xperia 1 VII is priced at GBP 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,56,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available in Moss Green, Orchid Purple, and Slate Black colour options.

The dual SIM (nano+eSIM) Sony Xperia 1 VII runs on Android 15 with Sony assuring four major OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the new phone. It comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display has Sony’s Bravia tuning for enhanced clarity. It has a light sensor on the front and back. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the rear.

Sony Xperia 1 VII is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The memory is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary 1/1.3-inch Sony Exmor T sensor with 24mm focal length. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel 1.3.5-inch Sony Exmor RS mobile sensor with optical zoom from 85 to 170mm and a 48-megapixel Sony Exmor RS 1/1.56-inch sensor with 16mm focal length. The new ultrawide camera is a notable upgrade from the 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor on the Sony Xperia 1 VI. The camera setup is powered by Sony’s Alpha camera division. The camera unit supports 30 fps (frames per second) with AF/AE burst shot, 4K 120fps HDR video recording and more. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII comes with Walkman-series components and includes stereo speakers. It offers a range of audio features and supports LDAC, DSEE, Dolby Atmos, 360 Reality Audio, and Qualcomm aptX adaptive. It includes a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. It has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Sony is offering gaming-focused features like Remote Play compatibility, Game enhancer, FPS Optimiser, and 240Hz touch scanning rate for the Xperia 1 VII. It has an IPX5 and IPX8 rated build for water resistance. The phone has an IP6X-certified build that is meant for dust resistance. The new Sony Xperia 1 VII carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.