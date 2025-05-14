Police bans use of drones, flying devices in this Indian city: Details

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has imposed a strict ban on the use of drones and other remote-controlled flying devices across the city till June 3 (Tuesday). The ban was ordered by the Commissioner of Police of Greater Mumbai.

The following devices will be banned-

Drones

Remote-controlled microlight aircraft

Paragliders

Paramotors

Hand gliders

Hot air balloons

Aerial devices

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated Mumbai as a ‘red zone’ for drone operations, making unauthorised drone flights a serious violation.

DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police, Akbar Pathan, confirmed that the temporary ban has been enforced to ensure public safety amid ongoing national security concerns following heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed.