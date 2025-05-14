India’s ‘Bhargavastra’ system successfully test-fires to destroy drone swarm

India’s Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has developed the low-cost ‘Bhargavastra’ system to counter drone swarms. The system, tested at Gopalpur on May 13, uses micro rockets and advanced technology to neutralize drone threats. The trials, conducted in the presence of Army Air Defence officials, successfully met all launch parameters.

The ‘Bhargavastra’ offers a dual-layer defense with unguided micro rockets for swarm destruction and guided micro-missiles for pinpoint accuracy, effective up to 2.5 km. The system is designed for diverse terrains, including high-altitude areas, and integrates easily with existing defense networks. It features a modular structure with optional jamming and spoofing capabilities for comprehensive defense.

The system’s open-source design and advanced C4I technology make it a significant advancement in counter-drone capabilities. ‘Bhargavastra’ represents a global innovation and contributes to India’s “Make in India” initiative, enhancing the country’s air defense capabilities.