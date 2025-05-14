JNU halts pact with Turkey’s Inonu University over security concerns

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey’s Inonu University, citing national security reasons. In an official announcement on X, JNU stated that the suspension will remain in effect until further notice, emphasizing that the decision was taken due to sensitive national considerations.

This move comes amid rising tensions between India and Turkey, following Turkey and Azerbaijan’s public support for Pakistan. Their condemnation of India’s recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, has triggered widespread calls for boycotts of Turkish products and travel services in India. Major platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo have also issued advisories against visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan.

India’s diplomatic and trade ties with Turkey have started to strain further as Indian traders join the boycott by rejecting Turkish goods such as apples and marble. The geopolitical tension intensified when Pakistan used Turkish drones in an unsuccessful attempt to attack Indian military positions during the recent conflict, highlighting Ankara’s alignment with Islamabad during a critical security operation.