Miss Mexico crowned as Miss World 2018; See More Details Here..!

Dec 9, 2018, 06:45 am IST
Miss Mexico Venessa Ponce De Leon has been crowned as Miss World 2018. After entering the Top 5, Miss Mexico won hearts with her beautiful smile and the off-shoulder ivory gown with fine silver embellished details.

 

Miss World Europe 2018 is Miss Belarus.
Miss World Carribean 2018 is Miss Jamaica.
Miss World Africa 2018 is Uganda.
Miss World America 2018 is Miss Mexico.
Miss World 2018 Asia and Oceania is Miss Thailand.

After a stressful question and answer round, the show progresses with Chairperson of Miss World announcing that the Miss Worlds from the continents will be travelling along with Miss World 2018 to their tour for Beauty With A Purpose. The Runner-up was declared as Miss Thailand with Miss World 2018 as Miss Mexico, Venessa Ponce De Leon.

