Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani’s latest video goes viral : Watch Here

Dec 9, 2018, 05:19 pm IST
In the video,Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani has tried a various ethnic outfit that fits well for this wedding season. She has teamed up her looks with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings and a wide smile. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the video, Anita captioned it as, “So, I curated a few looks from #Vark, #Zuba and #LunaBlu from @westsidestores on the @tatacliq app to look totally chic and comfortable this festive season. Do check them out now… #tatacliq #exclusivelyontatacliq #westside.”

Earlier, Anita has shared a funny video where she checks her husband Rohit Reddy’s phone and he becomes a hard-core detective and finds it out. The video went viral on the internet and was loved by their fans.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Maybe you should start acting @rohitreddygoa and I should stop . Once upon a time in Khar..with Sherlock Holmes ???? #anitahassanandani! OutfitBy @ohailakhanofficial StyledBy @himanshinijhawan004 … concept credit: K.Bach.”

