Latest Newscelebrities

Nora Fatehi breaking the internet with her latest Instagram post

Dec 9, 2018, 02:13 pm IST
1 minute read
Nora-Fatehi

Nora Fatehi took to her official Instagram account to post a stunning photo of her. Nora Fatehi can be seen donning an all-white outfit in the photo. The actor has beautifully added contrast to her photo with her bright red boots which is indeed adding all the drama to her look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This year has been a year of slaying and I am so so grateful! This is just the beginning trust me ??i just want everyone out there to be inspired to be confident and to chase their dreams! Chase it!!! Dont let anything or anyone get in the way! Stop making excuses and remove them negative people from ur life they just holding you back! Go get it ?? ? let me be your inspiration and example that anything is possible they would say i wont make it happen i should just pack my bags and go back…….they be saying alot ay lol …??????? my goal is global and im gna make it happen tell those haters to sit back down and show them what you got! Power to all the people out their making their dreams come true i know how hard it is! keep going ?? ————————————————— Amazing photo captured by @abderrafia_elabdioui Outfit @meshki ? #norafatehi #love #dreams #entertainment #slay #entertainment #international #dreamer #inspired #daily #photography #picoftheday #fashion #dance #music #india #morocco #toronto #sporty #chic #streetstyle #shotbyiphone

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 23, 2018, 08:42 am IST

India is the third largest victim of terror attacks across the world after Iraq and Afghanistan : Report

Aug 25, 2018, 08:36 pm IST

Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana  : 22 New AIIMS coming up across the country 

Oct 28, 2017, 01:03 pm IST

Pakistan came up against US decision of giving drones to India.

Janhvi-Kapoor-birthday
Mar 7, 2018, 12:24 pm IST

Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for celebrating her birthday

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close