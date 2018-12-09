Parliament’s Winter session to begin from Dec 11

The winter session of Parliament will begin from Tuesday. This will be the last full-fledged Parliament session before the next Lok Sabha elections. The session will last till 8th of next month.

The nearly month-long session will have 20 sittings. During the session, eight important bills will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha and 15 in the Lok Sabha.

The government has called an all-party meeting tomorrow ahead of the session to seek cooperation from the political parties for the smooth functioning of the two Houses. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu will also hold an all-party meeting on the same day. The opposition party leaders will also meet to discuss their strategy to counter the government in Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will meet the leaders of political parties on Tuesday to ensure smooth functioning of proceedings in the Lower House.