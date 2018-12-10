Nissan Motor Co opens Global Digital Hub in Kerala

Nissan on Monday opened country’s first global digital hub at the Technopark campus Trivandrum.

Nissan currently has employability of 300 professionals, which will be ramped up to 500 by the end of this financial year, and has plans to scale up the employee strength to 1,500 in the next two years, according to the company.

Inaugurating the facility, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “Nissan coming to Thiruvananthapuram marks the beginning of a new era for Kerala IT. We will do our best to ensure Kerala proves to be Nissan’s second home after Japan.”

This centre at Technopark will be the first of kind in a number of software and information technology development centres in Asia, Europe North America and Latin America.

The hub will allow Nissan to provide application portfolio management, best-in-class user experiences, product development capabilities, data science, cyber security and connectivity as the automotive industry evolves, with growing use of autonomous, connected and electric vehicle technology, a company official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State K.J. Alphons said the government of India is keen and proactive in supporting investments in technology sector and that has contributed to Nissan’s decision to set up their first Global Digital Hub in India.