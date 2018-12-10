Piravom Church tension relieves as police quit

After a series of dramatic incidents the tension that sparked before the Piravom church has cooled. The devotees gathered in the church leaf tans the police decided to get back.

Today afternoon a tense situation that prevailed at the Piravom St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Cathedral (Piravom Valiyapally) with the police trying to enter the church to enact the Supreme Court verdict. The devotees belonging Jacobite faction continuing their protest inside the church, while a big group of policemen is camped outside.

Hundreds of devotees are gathered to block the police. They have locked the gate of the church. The devotees including priest and women said that they will not allow police to enter into the church complex. Some of the devotees have climbed above the church and warn to jump if police attempt to enter.

The police reached here to enact the Supreme Court verdict. Supreme Court verdict in July last year handing over the church at Piravom to the Orthodox faction. However, the Jacobite faction refused to hand over the church and this led to tension. There were clashes between the two factions.