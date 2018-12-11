A Malayali kid: the Arab world’s Advertorial sensation

Till now people in UAE thought that Isin was an Arab kid. But even after his identity as a Malayali kid was revealed he popularity didn’t go down. As UAE celebrates its 47th birthday Isin’s figure, a six-year-old kid, is visible in every nook and corner.

The Arab world has already got familiarized with his face via dailies, TV channels and websites. Through the Ads of Jaguar, Nissan Petrol and Liverpool etc, he got to be a household name in the Arab world. As UAE celebrates its 47 birthday he is a full-page sensation on all dailies.

Although he is a Malayali, he looks like an Arab kid. that made him a sought-after model in the Advertising world.

Isan is a KG 2 student of Ajman International Indian School. while he was 2 years old his dad took some of his pics and got it to be viral. Then he became a sensation and world attention zeroed on him after his ad with Liverpool.