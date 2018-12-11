Buddha Dhan Chakma: BJP ‘s ‘Rajettan of Mizoram’

The victory of Bjp candidate in Mizoram, Buddha Dhan Chakma, could be drawn a parallel with the victory of BJP MLA O.Rajagopal in Kerala. BJP finally got a member in state assembly after a long wait in Kerala politics through O.Rajagopal.

Although Seniormost Bjp politician in Kerala, O.Rajagopal, has faced a plenty of defeats in electoral politics, he was never ready to give up. Ultimately he managed to win Nemam constituency and made history as the first BJP MLA from the party.

Whereas Buddha Dhan Chakma was formerly with Congress and a minister who joined the Bjp on October 16 over the issue of discrimination of the Medical admission of Chakma community. After joining the Bjp, the party offered him Tuichawng seat in this assembly polls. In 2013, Buddha Dhan had won Tuichawng seat on Congress ticket by a margin of 14,626 votes.

From 1972 to 2013 Bjp had never been able to win a seat in the history of Mizoram election. But this time, by fielding this former congressman as its candidate in Tuichawng, the wind started blowing in its favour and Bjp could get a member in Mizoram Legislative assembly.

Kummanam Rajasekharan, a Keralite and former Bjp state head is the present governor of Mizoram.